Trudeau, May to press Trump to intervene in Boeing-Bombardier rift

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not buy Boeing (BA +1.7% ) fighter jets while the company pursues a trade challenge against Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) over the C Series commercial aircraft.

Trudeau made his threat to halt Canada’s $5.2B list price purchase of F-18 Super Hornets alongside U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May at a meeting today of the two leaders who are pressing Boeing to drop its challenge.

May says she will press Pres. Trump this week about BA's trade challenge, which she says could endanger thousands of aerospace jobs in Northern Ireland.

The U.S. Commerce Department is investigating whether to impose countervailing duties on the Bombardier planes, with a preliminary ruling expected Sept. 25 and a separate decision on anti-dumping duties expected Oct. 4; final determinations and orders are not likely until 2018.

Meanwhile, BA extends the rally that has carried shares nearly 8% higher since Sept 6, now trading at all-time highs; it is the biggest gainer YTD for the Dow, up 62.5%.