Fanhua announces dividend policy and increase of dividend payout ratio; shares +15%

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) announced that its board has modified its dividend policy to adopt a quarterly payment schedule in lieu of an annual dividend. The Company expects to declare the first quarterly dividend by the end of November.

Under the revised policy, dividends will be declared and paid on a quarterly basis, at an amount equivalent to no less than 50% of net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in each quarter instead of no less than 30% under the annual dividend policy previously announced on April 20, 2017.

Shares +15%

Press Release