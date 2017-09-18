Adidas stuns with basketball shoes momentum

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) flew past the Jordan brand to become the second ranking U.S. sports footwear brand, according to data compiled by NPD Group for August.

Adidas basketball shoe sales were up more than 40% during the month in comparion to the sales drops recorded for the Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Jordan brands. Nike was still the volume leader for the month.

"This is an achievement I never thought I would see in my lifetime," says NPD analyst Mike Powell.

Other analysts have attributed the Adidas momentum to the strong technology in its new basketball shoe lines, which is resonating with consumers to a higher degree than the star power of endorsers (Adidas has James Harden and Damon Lilliard vs. Nike's lineup of Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, et al.)

The Adidas basketball surge is also being seen in China, where the market potential is gigantic.

Shares of Adidas are up 50% this year vs. +5% for Nike and -36% for Under Armour (UA, UAA).