AWS announces per minute pricing for EC2

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services takes on its competitors by announcing pricing by the second for EC2 instances.

AWS originally charged by the hour but changed after Google’s cloud started charging by the minute in 2013 with Microsoft Azure quickly adopting the same pricing strategy.

Microsoft does have its own per second pricing but only for containers, not virtual machines.

Amazon held 30.3% of the cloud infrastructure services market in Q2 compared to 13.8% for Azure and 5.9% for Google, according to Canalys.

The new AWS pricing only applies to Linux virtual machines and has a 1-minute minimum.

Amazon shares are down 1.32% .

