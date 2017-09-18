Precision Drilling gets lukewarm endorsement from Piper Jaffray

Precision Drilling (PDS) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $4.25 price target, raised from $3.60, at Piper Jaffray, which at the same time downgraded Sanchez Energy (SN -2.7% ) to Neutral from Overweight.

Piper says PDS screens attractively on replacement value but it is not making an implicit call that the stock should rally quickly simply on a net asset value basis, as a wide range of outcomes is possible for the stock in 2018.

The firm believes stocks trading below their replacement value and having no near-term debt maturities should be viewed as tactical purchases by patient investors who believe oil prices have a higher trajectory over time.