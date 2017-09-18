CASI Pharma adds to up move; shares ahead 24%

Thinly traded micro cap CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI +24% ) jumps again, this time on a 23x surge in volume. Shares had doubled since last week before retracing modestly.

About two weeks ago, the company updated investors on its pipeline, including designation of Priority Review status for multiple myeloma candidate EVOMELA (melphalan) by the Chinese Food and Drug Administration.

The company is pursuing Import Drug registration for EVOMELA, MARQIBO and ZEVALIN, all in-licensed from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Previously: CASI provides pipeline development update (Sept. 7)