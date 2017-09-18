BP upgraded at BMO on free cash flow boost from refining business

BP (BP +0.3% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital, which argues that BP's free cash flow will be boosted by "delivery of new upstream volumes, premium downstream product demand and improving [refining marker margin]."

BMO believes BP's refining business will bring in enough cash flow to cover more than 60% of the dividend during 2019-21, as "downstream is becoming an increasingly 'rateable' contributor of [free cash flow], to cover cash dividends in the challenging $45-$55/bbl range-bound oil price environment."

In the near term due to improved refining margins and Harvey supply impacts, and in the longer term due to improvements in free cash flow generation and profitability, BMO raises its estimates for downstream replacement cost operating profit by a respective 7% and 22% for 2017 and 2018.