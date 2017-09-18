P-E has plenty of capital, but too few targets

via FT's Lex

Back in the day, private-equity dealmakers were able to find buyout targets by taking note of which companies kept fleets of private jets for their too fat and happy execs. These days, however, it's the P-E honchos who are more likely to be flying private.

With fundraising this year set to surpass 2007's $369B record, and dry powder sitting just under $1T, the P-E industry has a crazy amount of capital, but maybe not enough acquisition opportunities.

Bottom line: All that money means the deals will continue, but at what price? It's something for P-E players, and maybe more importantly the institutional types who invest with them, to consider. Lex: "Bargains cannot so easily be spotted from 41K feet."

Related names: BX, KKR, OAK, ARES, CG, FIG, APO

ETFs: PSP, PEX