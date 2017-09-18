Supernus Pharma's late-stage study supporting IA candidate SPN-810 to continue as planned, lower dose eliminated

An interim analysis by an independent statistician concludes that the first of two Phase 3 clinical trials assessing Supernus Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:SUPN) SPN-810 for the treatment of impulsive aggression (IA) in children 6 - 12 years old should continue as planned, randomizing participants to the 36 mg dose arm or placebo. The lower dose of 18 mg will be terminated.

Enrollment will continue through mid-2018.

SPN-810 (molindone hydrochloride) was originally marketed under the brand name Moban for schizophrenia by Endo Pharmaceuticals, who ceased supplying the product in January 2010. A generic version is currently being sold in the U.S. by privately held CorePharma.

The company will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the data.

Trading in SUPN, currently suspended, will resume at 4:30 pm ET.