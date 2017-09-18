Colonial Pipeline allows Port Arthur refiners to ship fuel after Harvey

Colonial Pipeline says Port Arthur, Tex., refiners can use their own pumps as a temporary solution to get gasoline and other products into its main lines.

Flow rates on Colonial's lines, which typically supply 3M bbl/day of fuel to the U.S. east coast, have been cut sharply - the precise amount has not been disclosed - after Hurricane Harvey caused massive floods and damaged supply points, including at Port Arthur.

Colonial's Port Arthur facility connects directly to nearby refineries owned by Vlaero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Total (NYSE:TOT); VLO reportedly plans to resume normal operations at its 335K refinery today for the first time in nearly three weeks, and TOT may begin restarting its 225K bbl/day facility this week.

Traders say that while Colonial's move may help resume shipments from Port Arthur, flow rates through the line overall likely would remain low until repairs are complete, perhaps by the end of this month.

Colonial is the largest U.S. refined products system, and is owned by Koch Industries, South Korea’s National Pension Service, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and others.