Papa Murphy's CFO to take COO job

Papa Murphy’s (FRSH +3.3% ) announces that CFO Mark Hutchens has been promoted to the role of COO, effective immediately.

Hutchens will continue in his role as CFO until a qualified replacement is found.

"We’ve taken aggressive steps in the last several months to reduce costs while also ensuring that the right resources are focused on the support of our owner-operators. Franchisee profitability is foundational to our success and will continue to be a top priority in my new role," says Hutchens.

FRSH -1.13% after hours to $5.25.

