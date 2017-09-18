What Dimon got wrong about bitcoin and tulips - Aaron Brown

Asking a bank CEO what he thinks of bitcoin is like asking the head of the post office what he thinks about email, writes Aaron Brown at Bloomberg.

Instead of acknowledging why folks use cryptocurrencies and explaining how JPMorgan is working to safely provide customers with their advantages, Dimon instead denounced innovation as fraud and threatened to fire any employee who trades in bitcoin.

Yes, bitcoin values could collapse the way tulip futures did, but the issues cryptocurrencies address won't go anywhere. Brown: "People will continue to pursue technological innovations to improve financial services. The eventual winners may be traditional financial institutions that innovate or new entrants."

