Jones Energy gets second activist call for strategic alternatives

Fir Tree Partners calls on Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) to pursue value-maximizing strategic alternatives, supporting Q Investments' call last week for Jones to immediately start such a process.

"We agree that Jones management and board need to pursue strategic alternatives, including selling certain or all of its assets, exploring potential DrillCo options or alternative financings and/or merging with another company," says Fir Tree, which owns ~7% of JONE shares, adding that it would support a plan to elect a new slate of directors at the upcoming annual meeting if no action is taken.

JONE has jumped 17.7% since Q Investment's call to action.