FedEx announces rate changes for 2018

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announces new shipping rates that will go into effect on January1.

FedEx Express will increase shipping rates by an average of 4.9% for U.S. domestic, U.S. export and U.S. import services. FedEx One Rate pricing will increase by an average of 3.5%.

FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery shipping rates will increase by an average of 4.9%. The company says FedEx SmartPost rates will also change.

FedEx Freight shipping rates will be 4.9% higher on average.

The company also outlined some surcharges and additional charges that will be applied next year.

FDX +0.14% after hours to $215.38.

Source: Press Release