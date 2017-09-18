Herbalife extends deadline for $600M offer for shares, includes CVR for go-private transaction; shares up 1% after hours

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) has extended its $600M tender offer for common shares to October 5, unless further extended. Sellers will receive between $60 - 68 per share and a Contingent Value Right (CVR) that pays out if the company goes private.

The deadline was extended to allow sellers to evaluate the SEC-requested amendments to the original offer.

Shares are up 1% after hours on light volume.

