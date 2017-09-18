Stocks continue slow but steady climb

Stocks continued to grind higher, sending both the S&P 500 and the Dow to new all-time highs, while the Nasdaq touched a new intraday high but failed to notch a new record close following a late selloff in tech stocks (-0.3%).

Analysts say stocks should continue to edge higher as long as data suggest growth in the U.S. economy remains solid but with few reasons for any big moves, as Q3 earnings season has not yet started and potential geopolitical risks loom on the horizon.

The major stock indexes were supported by gains in financial companies (+1.1%), which rose with bond yields, while the utilities sector (-1%) was the day's biggest loser.

The industrial sector (+0.6%) benefited from the positive performances of influential Dow components Boeing and Caterpillar, which climbed 1.6% and 2%, respectively.

Energy stocks (+0.4%) rose as U.S. crude oil bumped $0.02 higher at $49.91/bbl, a seven-week high.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury prices fell in a curve-steepening trade, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note rising 3 bps to 2.23% while the two-year yield added just a basis point to 1.39%.