Valero, Plains All American scuttle deal after California lawsuit

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) say they will terminate a proposed deal for VLO to acquire two California storage and distribution terminals after interference from the state's attorney general.

Although the FTC did not to pursue any regulatory action in the proposed deal, the California AG office filed suit in U.S. District Court seeking to block the transaction and even though the court denied the AG's motion for a preliminary injunction, VLO and PAA decided to end the deal rather than wait out a lengthy trial as well as the expense of defending a taxpayer-funded lawsuit.

California had said it was suing to block the purchase as a violation of federal antitrust law.