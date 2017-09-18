GE working on artificial intelligence to make power grids $200B more efficient

General Electric (NYSE:GE) says it is working on a way to use artificial intelligence in electricity grids, a technology it expects will save $200B globally by improving efficiency, Steven Martin, chief digital officer at GE’s energy connections business, tells Bloomberg.

GE is filing a number of patents for technology that would optimize how electricity flows in and out of storage devices such as batteries and points of consumption, in real time, which the company thinks will significantly increase the efficiency of the grid and save consumers money.

“This is an industry that needs infinite disruption,” says Martin, who worked for Microsoft and at a number of Silicon Valley start-ups before joining GE last year.