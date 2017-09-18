JBS shares sink after 84-year-old founder returns as CEO amid scandal

Brazil’s giant meatpacker JBS (OTC:JBSAF, OTCQX:JBSAY) provokes outrage following the weekend announcement that it was installing the company's 84-year-old founder back in charge after both his sons were jailed.

JBS's move to install José Batista Sobrinho as CEO until May 2019, which sent shares 4% lower, is in stark contrast to the strategy of other Brazilian scandal-hit companies such as Odebrecht and Gerdau, which are removing the founding families from company management to win back investor trust.

The head of the BNDES state bank, which owns a 21% stake in JBS and called for outside management to take over after the sons were arrested for alleged insider trading, says the family is unfit to run the company.