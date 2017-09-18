Bloomberg: Equifax was hacked five months earlier than date it disclosed

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) learned about a major breach of its computer systems in March, nearly five months before the date it has publicly disclosed, Bloomberg reports.

EFX says the March breach was not related to the hack that exposed the personal and financial data on 143M U.S. consumers, but Bloomberg says the breaches may have involved the same intruders.

The revelation of a March breach will complicate EFX’s efforts to explain a series of unusual stock sales by company executives, and could increase their vulnerability to charges of insider trading.