CF Industries, fertilizer stocks soared today with no clear catalyst

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) surged 6.7% in today's trade to lead all gainers on the S&P 500 amid a rally in fertilizer stocks, but no one seems to know why.

Briefing.com noted an upgrade of Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY), the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer producer, by Danske Bank, which said it sees limited downside in nitrogen prices, but the publication opined that "it's hard to say that this color alone" sent CF higher by as much as 11%.