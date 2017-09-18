Bloomberg: Big Oil cut greenhouse gas pollution 13% over five years

The world’s five biggest oil companies - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP and Total (NYSE:TOT) - collectively cut their greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 13% between 2010 and 2015, according to a Bloomberg analysis (chart).

BP cut the most at 25.5%, while XOM, the largest emitter among listed companies, pushed it down by 14%.

While some of the reduction likely is due to the crash in oil prices that began in 2014, leading to lower activity across the energy industry, all five majors have enacted climate and efficiency policies as well as anti-pollution measures.

Bloomberg says the top five oil firms collectively saved 56.7M tons of greenhouse gases during 2010-15, excluding CVX, which only started reporting the emissions in 2012; because emissions data takes so long to compile, 2015 is the latest year covered.