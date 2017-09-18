Williams says Atlantic Sunrise pipeline construction underway

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) says construction has started in Pennsylvania on the greenfield portion of the $3B Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project, an expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline that will connect Marcellus gas supplies with markets in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern U.S.

Williams says construction broke ground Sept. 15 as site preparation began for two new natural gas compressor facilities; construction began last spring on the mainline portion of the project designed to accommodate bidirectional flow on the existing Transco system.

Construction of the 186-mile pipeline and compressor station is expected to last 10 months, weather permitting; the project, which is designed to increase gas deliveries by 1.7B cf/day, is scheduled to be placed into full service in mid-2018.