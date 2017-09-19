Hurricane Maria barrels toward Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria has hit the island of Dominica, becoming the second category five storm to hit the Caribbean this month and prompting President Trump to declare a state of emergency in Puerto Rico.

The U.S. territory has imposed a rationing of basic supplies including water, baby formula and canned foods as the "extremely dangerous hurricane" barrels towards it other Irma-battered islands.

