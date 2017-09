The U.S. Senate Finance Committee will hold a Sept. 25 hearing on the latest Graham-Cassidy bill to overhaul Obamacare, the first public hearing all year on any Republican effort to gut the healthcare law.

The CBO also "aims to provide a preliminary assessment" next week.

The Senate must vote on the bill by Sept. 30 to be able to pass it with a simple majority of 51 votes.

Related tickers: UNH, AET, ANTM, CI, HUM, WCG, CNC, MOH, GTS, HQY, QHC, HCA, THC, UHS, LPNT, CYH, HCP, SEM