Bunge Limited announces pricing of senior notes offering

Bunge Limited Finance, a wholly owned finance subsidiary of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) priced a public offering of $400M aggregate principal amount of 3.00% senior notes due 2022 and $600M aggregate principal amount of 3.75% senior notes due 2027.

The senior notes will be guaranteed by Bunge Limited and the transaction is expected to close on September 25.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance its previously announced acquisition of a 70% ownership interest in IOI Loders Croklaan and the remaining to repay outstanding indebtedness.

