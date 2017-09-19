Little movement ahead of Trump speech

Stocks are holding at record highs, but markets appear to be on watch, with futures posting little movement ahead of President Trump's debut appearance at the UN General Assembly.

He's likely to lay out a foreign policy anchored by "America First" principles, as well as commenting on North Korea, Iran and the fair sharing of the UN's budget.

Trump will also hold a series of meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the big event.

Oil is up 0.8% at $50.73/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1312/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.22%.

