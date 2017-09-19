Allegion announces pricing of $800M of senior notes

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) priced the previously announced offering by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Allegion US Holding Company of $400M aggregate principal amount of 3.200% senior notes due 2024 and $400M aggregate principal amount of 3.550% senior notes due 2027.

The offering is expected to close on October 2, and will be guaranteed by Allegion upon their issuance.

Net proceeds from the offering will be utilised to redeem in full its outstanding 5.750% senior notes due 2021 and its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2023; to repay borrowings under its senior revolving credit facility; and, any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The Company expects to realize approximately $13M in annualized interest expense savings as a result of the offering, the redemption of its outstanding senior notes and the replacement of its senior secured credit facilities with new senior unsecured credit facilities.

The Company expects to recognize a $47M charge associated with the redemption of the currently outstanding senior notes and the write-off of previously capitalized debt issue costs in 2017.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.

Press Release