Treasury yields steady as traders await Fed

The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting is set to kick off, with officials expected to take further steps to normalize policy and unwind the bank's $4.5T balance sheet.

The yield on U.S. 10-year paper hit a month-high as investors awaited the Fed, but the rise was on thin volume, and is now back at the flatline at 2.22%

