Briggs & Stratton Corporation wins manufacturing Die Casting Award

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) was recognized for its improvement to the flywheel manufacturing process by The North American Die Casting Association's (NADCA) 2017 International Die Casting Design Award.

The new flywheel cavity design incorporates a three-cavity die versus a two-cavity die improving machine capacity by 28%. This fully automated mechanization enhancement not only increased manufacturing productivity and efficiency but decreased the aluminum consumption reducing overall material waste.

"Every year NADCA recognizes significant advancements and leading innovators in the die casting industry and it's an honor to win an award from this industry-leading organization for the third time," said Dave DeBaets, vice president of global engine operations. "Our engineering and manufacturing teams collaborated extensively on the design and process to improve operations at our Murray, KY facility."

