Expedia announces pricing of private offering of senior notes

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) has agreed to sell $1B aggregate principal amount of 3.800% senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private offering at a price of 99.747% of the aggregate principal amount.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to repayment, prepayment, redemption or repurchase of Expedia's indebtedness, working capital, capital expenditures and acquisitions.

The private offering of the Notes is expected to close on September 21.

