Michael Kors higher after Oppenheimer upgrade

Oppenheimer upgrades Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) to an Outperform rating after having the stock set at Market Perform.

Analyst Anna Andreeva notes that margins at MK appear to have hit a bottom and is impressed with the full price sell rate on products. The addition of the Jimmy Choo business is also seen as an earnings driver.

The price target goes to $55 from $44 to rep 23% upside potential. Shares of Michael Kors are up 2.58% in premarket trading.

Source: Bloomberg