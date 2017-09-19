Premarket analyst action - healthcare new coverage

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) initiated with Outperform rating and $95 (14% upside) price target by RBC Capital Markets saying the company is at an inflection point in its life cycle and should merge with a managed care organization.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) initiated with Sector Perform rating with a $110 (3% upside) price target by RBC Capital Markets citing valuation.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) initiated with Sector Perform rating and $87 (7% upside) price target by RBC citing the need for more clarity that generic drug pricing has bottomed.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) initiated with Outperform rating and $17 (24% upside) price target by RBC citing positive business execution, positioning for next-generation HCIT solutions and accretion from EIS acquisition.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) initiated with Outperform rating by Oppenheimer.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) initiated with Sector Perform rating and $68 (10% upside) price target by RBC citing the transition of Anthem's business and valuation.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) initiated with Outperform rating and $96 (16% upside) price target by RBC citing improved execution, volume growth and accelerating EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) initiated with Sector Perform rating and $72 (7% upside) price target by RBC citing the need for more clarity that generic drug pricing has bottomed.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) initiated with Sector Perform rating and $153 (20% upside) price target by RBC citing valuation.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) initiated with Buy rating and $36 price target by Laidlaw.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) initiated with Sector Perform rating and $42 (11% upside) price target by RBC citing the need for improved execution and valuation.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) initiated with Sector Perform rating and $168 (14% upside) price target by RBC citing valuation and issues relating to drug pricing.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) initiated with Sector Perform rating and $91 (12% upside) price target by RBC citing valuation.

Source: Bloomberg