Kohl's and Amazon deepen ties with free returns program

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) announces it will offer returns for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) customers at 82 stores in Los Angeles and Chicago.

The department store chain will pack and ship eligible Amazon return items as a free additional service at the select Kohl’s stores.

"This is a great example of how Kohl’s and Amazon are leveraging each other's strengths – the power of Kohl’s store portfolio and omnichannel capabilities combined with the power of Amazon’s reach and loyal customer base," says Kohl's Chief Administrative Officer Richard Schepp.

Source: Press Release