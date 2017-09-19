Premarket analyst action - healthcare coverage changes

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) upgraded to Outperform with a $178 (20% upside) price target by Baird citing attractive valuation.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) upgraded to Overweight by Piper Jaffray.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) downgraded to Hold with a $47 (5% downside risk) price target by Stifel citing valuation and risk in the Phase 3 study of SPN-810 since lower dose eliminated.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) price target raised to $48 (129% upside) by Mizuho citing higher-than-expected Gocovri pricing and higher estimates for MS gait program, although launch expectations in 2018 lowered after conservative guidance.