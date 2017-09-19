Merck to advance bispecific antibody drug candidate using Zymeworks’ Azymetric platform into preclinical development

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announces that Merck plans to advance a bispecific drug candidate into preclinical development.

The drug candidate was developed by Merck, through a subsidiary, using Zymeworks’ proprietary Azymetric and EFECT platforms as part of an existing Research and License Agreement between the two companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zymeworks has granted Merck a worldwide, royalty-bearing license to research, develop and commercialize certain bispecific therapeutic candidates toward Merck’s therapeutic targets, for which, Zymeworks could receive milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on product sales.