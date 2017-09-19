Post Holdings to acquire Bob Evans Farms

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) works out an agreement to acquire Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) for $77.00 per share.

The equity value of the transaction is approximately $1.5B.

The company says the deal will significantly strengthen its portfolio of brands, expand choices for customers and increase Post’s presence in higher growth categories of the packaged food market.

The Bob Evans business is expected to be immediatly accretive to Post's earnings

Upon closing of the acquisition, Post expects to combine its existing refrigerated retail egg, potato and cheese business with Bob Evans to stablish a refrigerated retail business within the company.

Post expects to finance the purchase with cash on hand and through borrowings under Post’s existing revolving credit facility.

Source: Press Release