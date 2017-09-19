Catalent to acquire Cook Pharmica for $950M

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) inks an agreement to acquire Bloomington, IN-based Cook Pharmica LLC, an integrated provider of drug substance and drug product manufacturing services. Over the past 12-month period ending on June 30, Cook generated $179M in revenue. The transaction will complement Catalent's biologics capabilities.

Under the terms of the deal, Catalent will pay $950M in cash, $750M at closing and the remainder in equal installments over the next four years (one/year at anniversary).

Catalent will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the deal.