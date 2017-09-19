Jacobs Engineering selected by Aerie Pharmaceuticals as its Engineering Contractor

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has been selected by Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to provide engineering, procurement and construction management services for Aerie’s first pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, located in the Industrial Development Authority advanced technology building in Athlone, Republic of Ireland.

“Leveraging our extensive experience in EPCM for fill-finish facilities, we’ll work alongside Aerie to support their important goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye,” said Jacobs Life Sciences, Consumer Goods and Manufacturing Senior Vice President and General Manager Ken Gilmartin.

“Key to Aerie’s selection of Jacobs to support the design and construction of our first manufacturing plant was their proven capability and track record of delivering sterile manufacturing facilities,” said Barry Ivin, Site Director, Aerie Athlone.

