Bombardier lashes out at Boeing 'hypocrisy'

"Delta (NYSE:DAL) ordered the C Series because Boeing (NYSE:BA) stopped making an aircraft of the size Delta needed years ago. It is pure hypocrisy for Boeing to say that the C Series launch pricing is a "violation of global trade law" when Boeing does the same for its new aircraft," Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) said in a press release.

"Boeing's self-serving actions threaten thousands of aerospace jobs around the world, including thousands of U.K and U.S. jobs and billions of purchases from the many U.K. and U.S. suppliers who build components for the C Series."

