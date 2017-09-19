Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announces positive outcome from DSMB safety review and completes enrollment of Phase 2 study of MGL-3196 in patients with HeFH

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) announces that the Company’s independent Data Safety Monitoring Board held its second prespecified meeting to evaluate both the heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis Phase 2 clinical trials and recommended that both studies continue unchanged.

The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 HeFH study is reduction of LDL cholesterol, with secondary endpoints including reductions in triglycerides, Lp(a), and ApoB, as well as safety.

Madrigal also announces that the Phase 2 study of MGL-3196 for the treatment of HeFH has enrolled 113 patients, exceeding the target of 105 patients and will continue enrollment for the next several days. Top-line results are expected in early 2018.