Bayer asks for more time in Monsanto deal approval

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) says it now expects to close its acquisition of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) in early 2018 rather than late 2017.

Bayer says it submitted an application to extend the European Commission review deadline for the deal in order to facilitate "an appropriate evaluation given the size of the transaction."

The EC last month started an in-depth investigation of the takeover, saying it was concerned about competition in various pesticide and seeds markets.

Bayer, holding a media event on its Crop Science business, also says the division will face volatile global markets for the rest of the year but would slowly return to growth from 2018.