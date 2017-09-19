U.S. FTC signs off on Walgreens/Rite Aid deal

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finally OK'd Walgreens Boots Alliance's (NASDAQ:WBA) purchase of a number of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) stores. Under the terms of the deal, WBA will buy 1,932 RAD stores and related assets for $4.375B in cash. Store purchases will commence next month and should be completed in Spring 2018. Most are located in the Northeast and Southern U.S., including three distribution centers in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

RAD has the option of joining WBA's group purchasing organization, exercisable through May 2019.