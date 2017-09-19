Dimension board says Ultragenyx bid could be "superior" to REGENXBIO offer, discussions to proceed; shares slip 4% premarket

The board of Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) has determined that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's (NASDAQ:RARE) unsolicited cash bid of $5.50 per share could reasonably be expected to lead to a "superior proposal" under the terms of its merger agreement with REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX). As such, discussions will proceed with Ultragenyx. Dimension says it will not comment further until the negotiations have been completed.

DMTX shares are down 4% premarket after Citigroup issued a Sell rating citing a low probability of another bid topping RARE's. Shares closed yesterday at $5.90.

