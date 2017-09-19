Activist investor threatens to scuttle Huntsman-Clariant merger deal

A group of U.S. activist investors threatens to vote against the proposed merger between Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) and Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF) unless alternatives are explored, placing the deal in jeopardy.

In a letter to Clariant’s board, White Tale Holdings - which comprises the Corvex and 40 North hedge funds and owns 15.1% of Clariant, making it the company's largest shareholder - says "we remain convinced, and increasingly so, that the proposed merger is detrimental to Clariant shareholders."

White Tale, which says it is open to joining Clariant’s board, suggests alternatives including selling the company's plastics and coatings unit, which accounted for 43% of the 5.8B Swiss francs ($6B) in 2016 revenue.