ProQR receives ODD from FDA for QR-313 for DEB and will present data at two scientific conferences; shares ahead 8% premarket

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) announces that investigational drug QR-313, a RNA-based oligonucleotide designed to address the cause in dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) due to mutations in exon 73 of the COL7A1 gene, has been designated an Orphan Drug by the FDA, its fifth.

The Company will be presenting pre-clinical data for QR-313 at two European scientific conferences in Salzburg, Austria – EB2017 Research Conference and ESDR Meeting.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.