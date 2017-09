U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is set to give a Brexit speech in Italy on Friday. At issue is whether May will advocate for a "Swiss-style" arrangement under which the U.K. will permanently pay for access to the EU.

Any hint of such would leave Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson no choice but to resign, according to the report.

The news has sent the pound modestly higher, now up 0.25% vs. the dollar at $1.3530. Stocks in London are up 0.2% .

