Susquehanna downgrades Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from Positive to Neutral and lowers the price target from $31 to $23.

Analyst Mehdi Hosseini cites the company’s delayed 10-K filing that earned a warning letter from Nasdaq and notes that Super Micro Computer had a delayed filing in 2015 but managed to file within the initial extension. The lack of filing this time leads the analyst to step to the side.

Hosseini says the firm thinks Super Micro Computer has an “attractive” backdrop but lowers estimates due to higher operating expenses and “tempered expectations” for gross margin expansion through the next fiscal year.

Analyst lowers FY18 EPS guidance from $2.15 to $1.90.

Source: StreetInsider

Super Micro Computer shares are down 0.24% premarket after closing yesterday down 9.21%.

