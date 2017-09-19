McEwen Mining -10% following $40M bought deal financing

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) -9.9% premarket after announced after the close yesterday a $40.5M bought deal financing for its recent acquisition of the Black Fox mining complex in Ontario.

MUX agrees to sell 18M common shares and warrants to purchase as many as 9M common shares at $2.25 each and associated one-half stock warrant for $40.5M in gross proceeds, with an underwriters option to buy an additional 2.7M shares and 1.35M warrants.

MUX's $35M Black Fox acquisition from Primero Mining announced last month was its second deal this year involving the Timmins gold camp.