Jefferies expects losses at Tesla until 2020

Jefferies jumps into covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with a bang.

"Achievements to-date and vision are impressive, but we don't think Tesla's vertically integrated business model can be scaled up as profitably and quickly as consensus thinks and valuation multiples imply," writes analyst Philippe Houchois. "We don't think DCF [discounted cash flow] can justify the current valuation, let alone upside," he adds.

Houchois and team assign an Underperform rating and $280 price target (27% downside) on the EV stock. The negative view is based on expected losses for Tesla until 2020.

Current Tesla analyst scorecard: 9 Buy equivalent ratings, 10 Hold equivalents and 7 Sell equivalents (per Bloomberg).